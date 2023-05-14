0
Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei scores brace to lead Clermont Foot to 2-1 win over Lyon

Grejohn Kyei Imago 997 Ghanaian international, Grejohn Kyei

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Grejohn Kyei put on a fantastic display on Sunday afternoon to lead Clermont Foot to a delightful 2-1 win over Olympic Lyon in the French Ligue 1.

The 27-year-old forward started for his team today in the Round 35 encounter of the league season.

In the game today, the home team did not have the best of starts and conceded after 22 minutes.

The away team, Olympic Lyon equalised through Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette in the 22nd minute to take the lead.

With Clermont Foot not giving up, the team replied three minutes later. Attacker Grejohn Kyei was presented with a good chance and made no mistake as he scored to restore parity for the team.

In the second half, the forward scored again in the 64th minute to seal a 2-1 win for Clermont Foot.

With his goal today, Grejohn Kyei now has nine goals and three assists after making 34 appearances in the French Ligue 1 this season.

