Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah scores late to earn draw on Standard Liege debut

Ghanaian-born Italian striker Kelvin Yeboah scored on his Standard Liege debut on Saturday in their 2-2 stalemate against RWD Molenbeek.

Yeboah, who sealed a loan move to the Belgium Jupiler Pro League outfit last week made substitute appearance in his outfit away draw on Saturday.



The Genoa owned attacker was introduced in the 84th minute mark, taking the place Souleyman Doumbia.



Standard Liege opened the scoring after just ten minutes into the game through Wilfried Kanga before Mickael Biron leveled the pegging for the host at the Edmond Machtensstadion.



Both teams went to the recess with a goal apiece in the thrilling clash.



Molenbeek scored in the 83rd minute through Ilay Camara and were close to securing the three maximum points in the game but the Ghanaian forward stepped up to restore parity for the visitors to secure a crucial point.

Yeboah joined the Belgian club on a six-month loan deal from Genoa CFC last week after leaving Montpelier. The loan agreement includes an option to buy at the end of the season.



The 23-year-old began his career in Italy, playing for various youth teams before joining Montpellier on a season-long loan deal in 2023.



However, his loan spell was cut short after just six months, during which he made 16 appearances and scored one goal in the Coupe de France against Amiens.



Yeboah is still eligible to represent Ghana at the international level, despite playing for the Italy U21 national youth team.



His contract with Genoa CFC runs until June 30, 2026, giving him plenty of time to establish himself as a key player for both club and country.