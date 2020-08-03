Sports News

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah nets brace in FC Wil's defeat

Young Ghanaian forward, Kwadwo Duah

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah netted a brace for FC Wil 1900 in their heavy defeat to FC Laussane in the Swiss Challenge League on Sunday.

The Swiss-born Ghanaian winger opened the scoring in the first half after 19 minutes to put the away team ahead but Andi Zeqiri equalised for the host five minutes later.



Duah got his second goal of the afternoon in the 33rd minutes to cancel Aldin Turkes’s 31st minutes strike to pull parity for Wil.

Laussane proved their might over the Black and Whites as they added three goals to their tally to make 5-3 after the final whistle.



The 23-year-old has notched 12 goals and provided four assists in 25 games this season for Wil in the Swiss second-tier league.

