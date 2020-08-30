Sports News

Ghanaian forward Kwame Thomas joins Wrexham on one-year deal

England-born Ghanaian attacker, Kwame Thomas has joined Wrexham AFC ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old Nottingham born player has joined the English National League club on a free transfer after parting ways with Burton Albion in June.



He has signed a one year contract, becoming the club’s eighth signing this summer.



Thomas, who has represented England at U-16, U-17 and U-20 level, aims to revive his career at Wrexham.

Last season, he failed to impress as scored three goals in all competitions. All goals came in the first half of the season when he was at Doncaster Rovers.



He could not find the net after he switched to Burton in February before the season was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.



Thomas his career by coming through the Derby County academy, making his professional debut in the Championship in November 2014.

