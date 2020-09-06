Sports News

Ghanaian forward Paul Ayongo finalizes move to Academico de Viseu

Paul Ayongo

Ghanaian forward Paul Ayongo has completed a transfer to Portuguese Liga 2 side Academico de Viseu, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Ayongo finalized a move to Academico de Viseu after undergoing a successful medical examination on Thursday.



The 23-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year deal ahead of the forthcoming Portuguese second-tier campaign.



The pacy poacher joins the Black and White lads from Liga NOS outfit FC Paços de Ferreira.

Ayongo spent last season on loan at Segunda Division side Mafra, scoring 4 goals in 25 matches.



The Ghanaian youngster becomes Academico de Viseu's fifth signing ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.



He arrived in Portugal in 2014, to play in the juniors of Oeiras, later passing by Amarante where, in three seasons, he scored 34 goals, arousing the interest of Paços de Ferreira, who he would represent in 2018/2019.

