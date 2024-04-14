Ghanaian forward Prince-Osei Owusu scores twice in Toronto defeat to Charlotte

Ghanaian striker, Prince Osei Owusu

Ghanaian striker Prince Osei Owusu has once again demonstrated his scoring prowess by netting twice for Toronto FC in an intense MLS clash against Charlotte FC on Saturday.

The match was a rollercoaster of goals, with both teams captivating fans throughout.



Charlotte's Kerwin Vargas opened the scoring just before halftime, but Osei Owusu quickly responded in the second half, showcasing his timing and finishing abilities to level the score.



Despite Liel Abada restoring Charlotte's lead, Osei Owusu equalised again, completing his brace for the night.



However, a late winner from Ghanaian attacker Patrick Agyemang sealed the victory for Charlotte.

Osei Owusu's performance underscores his rising stardom in the MLS, promising more electrifying displays and crucial goals in the future.



His ability to seize opportunities and make an impact when it matters most has endeared him to Toronto supporters, who eagerly anticipate his contributions as the season progresses.



Osei Owusu has scored three times already in the MLS this season after making 8 appearances.