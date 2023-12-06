Ghanaian forward Ragnar Ache on target for Kaiserslautern in 2-0 win over Nurnberg in DFB Pokal

Ragnar Ache put on a fine performance for Kaiserslautern on Tuesday evening

Ghanaian striker, Ragnar Ache put on a fine performance for Kaiserslautern on Tuesday evening in the German DFB Pokal match against Nurnberg.

The forward missed out on a starting role in the Round 16 clash of the cup competition but was introduced very early in the second half when the scoreline was goalless.



After coming on, Ragnar Ache added a lot of quality to the attack of his team and even got his name on the scoresheet.



The strike scored with a fine effort in the 78th minute after he was assisted by Richmond Tachie.

Three minutes before Ragnar Ache’s goal, Richmond Tachie had also scored to open the lead for the hosts.



With Nurnberg failing to score, Kaiserslautern cruised to a delightful 2-0 win and have now advanced to the quarter-finals of this season’s German DFB Pokal.