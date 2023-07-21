3
Ghanaian goalkeeper Felix Annan on cloud nine after joining Carlton Town

Fri, 21 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko goal tender, Felix Annan says he is delighted to have joined English semi-professional side, Carlton Town FC as a free agent.

According to him, it came as a tough decision for him but he is happy to have found a new home.

“Am delighted to announce being a miller @CTFC1904. It’s been a tough decision for me some couple now but am happy finally I found a new wonderful home and being close to my son who I made the choice for. Can’t wait for the start of the season”, he tweeted.

Annan after almost a decade with the Porcupine Warriors left the club ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The former WAFA goalie joined Maryland Bobcats in America but left the side after just a season.

Felix Annan will now unite with his wifey who has been based in the United Kingdom for some time now.



