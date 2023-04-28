Ghanaian goalkeeper Jordan Amissah set to play in EPL next season with Sheffield United

English Championship side, Sheffield United have secured promotion to the English Premier League.
The club has three games left to play in the Championship but has already amassed enough points to secure automatic promotion to the English top-flight league.
The promotion of Sheffield United is good news for England-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Jordan Yamoah Amissah.
The goalkeeper this season has been on loan at Burton Albion but will return to Sheffield United at the end of the season.
In the off-season, he will do his best to earn a place in the Sheffield United first team to ensure he is part of the squad that will play in the English Premier League next season.
The 21-year-old shots-topper has already indicated that he is ready to make his Ghana debut.
According to him, he will be honoured to have the chance to play for the Black Stars one day.
Promoted Bladesmen. ???? pic.twitter.com/APtGn1YYA5— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 27, 2023
