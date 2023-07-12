1
Ghanaian international Osman Bukari granted Serbian citizenship 

Osman Bukari1 610x400.png Osman Bukari

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osman Bukari who plies his trade with Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian top-flight league has been granted Serbian citizenship by the government.

He is expected to receive his Serbian passport when he returns with the team from pre-season camping in Russia.

The granting of citizenship does not mean the winger can switch nationality to Serbia but he will not be considered a foreigner.

The former Accra Lions player joined the Serbian champions on June 2022 in a deal worth €3 million and played a part in the club’s success of winning the treble including the league title and Serbian Cup in the just-ended 2022/23 season.

Osman featured in 38 games in all competitions and scored 15 goals with two assists.

He has been in explosive form for the Red-Whites in pre-season, having scored a couple of goals in their friendly games. 

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
