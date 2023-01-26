Ghanaian journalists are too engrossed with football - GOC President

Ghana Olympic Committee President Ben Nunoo Mensah

Ghana Olympic Committee President Ben Nunoo Mensah has challenged Ghanaian journalists to focus on other sporting disciplines.

He said it was important for journalists to build their capacities in the other sporting disciplines so they can report on them as they do for football.



In an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said, ”the journalists in Ghana must focus their attention also on the so-called least financed sports”.



”The more you give the other sporting disciplines attention, the more they also become attractive. I am appealing to all journalists to do that. Football is not the only sporting discipline we have.”



Ben Nunoo-Mensah went on to state that several journalists are so engrossed with football and do not want to look at the other disciplines.



He quizzed, ”how many journalists know and understand the rules of judo? I am appealing to journalists to specialize in other disciplines. The journalists should diversify so they can report on the other disciplines”.

Meanwhile, he has underscored the need for the government to put more resources into other disciplines aside from football.



He argued that the lack of appreciation of these young persons who represent Ghana in the other disciplines is not encouraging.



He said some of them train under terrible conditions, and yet when they win medals for the country, they are not appreciated.



”These athletes go through hard times, and all they want is to be appreciated. I think we take them for granted,” he added.