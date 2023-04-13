Ghanaian legends should emulate Samuel Eto'o in seeking to hold administrative roles - Oduro Sarfo

Cameroon Football Association President Samuel Eto’o

Nana Oduro Sarfo has urged Ghana football legends to emulate Cameroon Football Association President Samuel Eto’o, if they want to hold administrative roles in Ghana football.

The Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member is saying this on the back of former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah’s comments suggesting ex-players are being side-lined in leadership positions of Ghana football.



According to Sarfo, being a football legend is not enough to hold a leadership role, and former footballers should obtain the necessary certificates to make them qualified candidates for such positions.



In an interview with Onua FM, Sarfo cited Samuel Eto’o's rise to Cameroon’s FA Presidency as a perfect example of how former footballers can make the leap.

"Samuel Eto’o is the FA president for Cameroon. He needed to go to school so he could better himself academically. He joined associations affiliated with their FA before making plans to contest," Sarfo said.



Sarfo added that Appiah needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates if he wants to play a key role or lead the GFA.



“If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates.”