0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian legends should emulate Samuel Eto'o in seeking to hold administrative roles - Oduro Sarfo

Samuel Etoo 11012019 3n6szm7mee9s1fsu16dkhbt1v 610x400 Cameroon Football Association President Samuel Eto’o

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Nana Oduro Sarfo has urged Ghana football legends to emulate Cameroon Football Association President Samuel Eto’o, if they want to hold administrative roles in Ghana football.

The Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member is saying this on the back of former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah’s comments suggesting ex-players are being side-lined in leadership positions of Ghana football.

According to Sarfo, being a football legend is not enough to hold a leadership role, and former footballers should obtain the necessary certificates to make them qualified candidates for such positions.

In an interview with Onua FM, Sarfo cited Samuel Eto’o's rise to Cameroon’s FA Presidency as a perfect example of how former footballers can make the leap.

"Samuel Eto’o is the FA president for Cameroon. He needed to go to school so he could better himself academically. He joined associations affiliated with their FA before making plans to contest," Sarfo said.

Sarfo added that Appiah needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates if he wants to play a key role or lead the GFA.

“If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates.”

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false