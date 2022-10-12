0
Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis opens up on fine form at RC Lens

LNEHH Abdul Samed Salis

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Abdul Samed Salis, has opened up on his fine form at RC Lens in the French Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old was on the radar of several clubs opted to join Lens on a long-term deal in the summer window and has since excelled.

Salis is enjoying a good start to life in at Lens, having played in all games in Ligue 1 this season, scoring a goal for the club.

“I feel free on the pitch and in my head. I like defending, helping the team, recovering balls and playing fast forward"

"In Lens, I evolve as I want to play football. It increases my desire. The Lensois system with three behind allows me to stay in the middle, to create spaces, for me and my teammates, and to take advantage of the intervals,”

