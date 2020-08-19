0
Sports News Wed, 19 Aug 2020

Ghanaian midfielder Abdulai Sabit completes Getafe move

Abdulai Sabit Abdulai Sabit will play for Getafe team B

Budding Ghanaian midfielder Abdulai Sabit has completed a transfer to Spanish La Liga side Getafe in the ongoing transfer market.

Sabit joins the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez outfit on a one-year loan deal from second-tier side Extremadura UD.

He will however spend the coming season with José Bordalás’ team B side in order to continue his development.

The 21-year-old joined Extremadura UD from Spartans FC in July 2018 on a one-year loan deal and was assigned to their reserve side in the Tercera División.

He penned a five-year deal at Extremadura UD after impressing on his loan debut with the club’s second team.

Sabit netted one goal in 4 games for Extremadura last term.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

