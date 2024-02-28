Ghanaian midfielder Araphat Mohammed joins FC Nordsjaelland

Ghanaian youngster Araphat Mohammed

Ghanaian youngster Araphat Mohammed has joined Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland.

The 18-year-old becomes the latest Right to Dream Academy player to join the Danish club.



Mohammed moved to Denmark in January but had to wait for his work permit to feature for the Wild Tigers.



"It feels really good to be here at FC Nordsjaelland. I can't wait to get started. I have already attended some training, and it has been really good so far. But of course, also hard. It is a high level and you have to fight and perform at every training session if you want to be able to keep up," he said after signing for the club.

"I am determined to give everything I have to achieve the best results with FC Nordsjaelland. Of course, I want to show everyone what I'm capable of on the pitch, but that first requires me to show myself on the training pitch - and that's where my focus is now," he added.



The left-footed midfielder is expected to follow in the footsteps of Ghanaian players from the Right to Dream Academy, who made it to the top leagues.



"Naturally, I have been able to follow the journey that many of the Right to Dream players who have been at the club have taken. And it is a huge inspiration for me to see the steps they have taken - both in FC Nordsjaelland and subsequently in the bigger leagues," he concluded.