Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh loses kid

Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh

Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh’s fatherhood joy has been short-lived after he lost his kid after a short illness.

The kid who was just 22 months old gave up his last breath at their base in Gaziantep, Turkey where Aziz is currently playing.



Named after his late dad, the little Yahya Tetteh Jnr has since been buried per Islamic convention in Turkey.



The Ghanaian midfielder has been living in Turkey with his wife since his transfer from Dynamo Moscow in 2019.

Life in Turkey has suddenly been hard for the Ghanaian who pucked up an injury after a healthy start to the season and had to go off for the rest of the season in his first year.



Following his return, Tetteh has struggled to find his feat in the Gaziantep squad with the death of his little son coming as another blow.



