Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh recovers from injury to begin pre-season training with Gaziantep FK

Aziz joined the club on a three-year deal from Russian giants Dynamo Moscow last summer

Fit-again Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh has started pre-season training with Turkish side Gaziantep FK ahead of the 2020/21 Super League season.

The 30-year-old enforcer has taken to the field for the first since suffering a knee injury on September 30th last year.



He recovered in May after spending 224 days on the sidelines but could not play any part in Gaziantep FK final Supaliga games as he was still recuperating.



The former Liberty Professionals player joined his teammates during the team's first pre-season training in Afyon on Tuesday.

The training was under the direction of coach Marius Sumudica and it lasted approximately 1 hour 40 minutes.



He started the season on a bright note, making 6 appearances before his season was truncated by the knee injury.

