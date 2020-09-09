Sports News

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan undergoing medicals at FC Hermannstadt

Ghana international Baba Alhassan

Ghanaian midfielder, Baba Alhassan is on the verge of completing a move to Romanian top-flight side FC Hermannstadt, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 20-year-old will put pen-to-paper on a permanent contract after a succesful medical examination.



The youngster is joining the Romanian side after leaving Spanish side Real Valladolid where he was restricted to the club's developmental squad.



He failed to get the opportunity to break into the senior team leading to the decision to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

GHANAsoccernet.com can report that the former New Edubiase youngster, will undergo medical in the Sibiu County today (Wednesday) September 9.



The player's representative Alex Ackumey is expected to conclude the financial details with the club by the close of the week.

