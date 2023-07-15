0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah joins Saudi Arabia club Al-Tai

Bernard Mensah 07 15 At 08.jpeg Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah

Sat, 15 Jul 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has completed his move to the Saudi Professional League to join Al-Tai.

He has signed a two-year deal with an option for a further year after ending his stay with Turkish side Kayserispor.

Mensah's time at Kayserispor has been both exciting and profitable. After first joining the Turkish club on loan, he performed enough to earn a permanent transfer in 2019.

Mensah had a loan period at Besiktas during his tenure at Kayserispor, where he had incredible success, winning the domestic double.

However, his contract with the Turkish side expired a few days ago, and has successfully sealed a deal with the fast-growing Saudi Professional League team.

He will now join a host of stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante, and Kalidou Koulibaly among others who all joined various teams in the competition this year.

Saudi Arabia is an appealing option for the gifted midfielder. The move to Al-Tai would allow him to demonstrate his abilities in a new footballing setting while contributing to the team's success.

Mensah has previously had stints in the Spanish La Liga with former champions Atletico Madrid and Getafe.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio
Related Articles: