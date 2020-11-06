Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah recovers from coronavirus

Ghana international Bernard Mensah

Black Stars midfielder, Bernard Mensah has recovered from the novel Coronavirus.

Bernard Mensah tested negative after self-isolating for a period of 10 days.



Following his recovery, he was in action for Besiktas last weekend. He came in as a substitute in the club's 1-0 win over Yeni Malatyspor in the Turkish league.



The black and white football player, who started the game among the substitutes, entered the game instead of Oguzhan in the 71st minute.

Mensah contracted the virus after international duty with Black Stars last month. He was involved in the international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.



Akonnor did not include him in his squad for this month's crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.