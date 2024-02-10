Ghanaian midfielder Eric Esso joins Filipino club Kaya FC

Eric Esso

Filipino professional football team Kaya Football Club has electrified fans with the announcement of their latest signing, Ghanaian international Eric Esso.

Previously playing for AshantiGold SC and Accra Hearts of Oak, Esso's midfield mastery promises to infuse Kaya FC with an unparalleled blend of strength and finesse.



Kaya FC's statement reads "Welcome aboard, Eric Esso! ???????? We’re thrilled to introduce our newest addition from Ghana, bringing a stellar blend of power and poise to bolster our midfield! ????"



As the Iloilo-based side eagerly anticipates the impact of their newest acquisition, anticipation surges among supporters for the dynamic influence Esso will bring to their midfield ranks.

Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak bid farewell to midfielder Eric Esso on January 17th, 2024.



Eric Esso made eight appearances in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



Kaya FC plays in the Philippines Football League (PFL), the highest tier of football in the Philippines. Kaya FC play their home games at the Iloilo Sports Complex.