0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian midfielder Gilbert Koomson confident Sandefjord will improve as season progresses

Koomson Koomson put up a starring performance for his side on Sunday

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian international, Gilbert Koomson has reacted after helping Sandefjord to beat Odd 4-1 in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

The highly-rated midfielder put up a starring performance for his side on Sunday in a Round 9 match of the 2023 league season in Norway.

In the match against Odd, Gilbert Koomson scored a goal and provided two assists to lead his team to victory.

Speaking to TV2 in a post-match interview, the midfielder said although Sandefjord started the new season with difficulties, he is confident things will improve after the big win.

“I have always believed in my teammates and the coaches. We have enormous potential when it's right. And today it was true. I've been injured for a while - but now I'm back in action. And we had decided in advance. We cleared our heads after the Molde match. And luckily we have 21 games left in the Eliteserien. I have faith. And legends celebrate in a completely calm and restrained way.

“There will be no party tonight,” Gilbert Koomson said.

Up next for Sandefjord, the team will take on Haugesund.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Kwahu Nkwatia Chief convicted for contempt
Anyidoho booms on June 4th
Aspiring NPP PC throws support behind Kennedy Agyapong
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave