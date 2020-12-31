Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu to sue Kenyan champions Gor Mahia at FIFA

Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu has threatened to drag Gor Mahia FC to FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber over unpaid entitlements.

Owusu claims not once during his five-month stint with the Kenyan champions did the club did not pay him his monthly salary.



He is demanding around US$24,000 in accrued salaries, bonuses, and signing-on fees.



"Ever since I came there (to Nairobi), they have not paid me my salary. Not even a penny. Were my services to the club free? I have been engaging chairman Ambrose Rachier and even Team Manager Jolawi Obondo on how to get my money but it has been one lie after another and that is why I have decided to take up the case with FIFA," the midfielder told Nairobi News.

The former Berekum Chelsea midfielder joined Gor Mahia in January 2020 where he immediately nailed a starting berth under coach Steven Polack.



Owusu even featured in Kenya's biggest fixture “Mashemeji” derby against arch-rivals AFC Leopards in March 2020 which Gor Mahia won by a solitary goal.



Polack and Owusu worked together when the coach handled Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC during the 2018 season.