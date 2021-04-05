Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Duah scores 9th goal of the season for St. Gallen

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Duah scored his ninth goal of the season for St Gallen in their 1-1 stalemate against FC Zurich on Saturday.
FC Zurich took the lead as Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi accidentally hit the head of Assan Ceesay which resulted in a penalty.
Benjamin Kololli made no mistake to put the visitors in front.
However, Kwadwo Duah climbed off the bench to restore parity with a deflected long shot.
With a good performance in the second half, FC St. Gallen would have thought they deserved a win against Zurich but have to settle for a draw on home turf.
Kwadwo Duah has now scored nine goals for St Gallen in the Switzerland top-flight.
Meanwhile, Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in the post for St Gallen.
