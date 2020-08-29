Ghanaian midfielder Maxwell Ankomah joins Akritas Chlorakas in Cyprus

Click for Market Deals →
Ghanaian midfielder, Maxwell Ankomah, has joined Cypriot third-tier club, Akritas Chlorakas ahead of the new season.
The club announced on Friday but details were not revealed.
"In addition to his quality, Maxwell adds experience as he has 143 games in our league. The family of AKRITA welcomes and wishes the best to MAXWELL," the club said.
Ankomah has a wealth of experience in the Cypriot lower-tier league, having spent the majority of his career there.
Ankomah plays in midfield and mainly as a defensive midfielder, he signed a one-year deal and is expected to feature more in the upcoming season.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Ghanaian trio on target as FC Nordjaelland beat HB Køge in nine goal thriller
- Bernard Mensah to wear favourite number 43 jersey at Besiktas
- Godfred Donsah expected in Bologna camp for pre-season
- FC Nordsjaelland unveils Kamaldeen Sulemana as new number 10
- Jordan Ayew eyes top ten finish with Crystal Palace next season
- Read all related articles