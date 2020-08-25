Sports News

Ghanaian midfielder Moritz Kwarteng set to stay at Hamburger SV this summer

Ghanaian midfielder Moritz-Broni Kwarteng is expected to stay at Bundesliga ll side Hamburger SV in the on-going summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old was determined to leave the club for Danish Superligaen side Randers FC in search of first-team action this season.



German Newspaper Bild has claimed that Hamburger SV sporting director Horst Hrubesch and U-21 manager Pit Reimers held fruitful talks with Kwarteng and his agent Nochi Hamasor and a consensus has been reached over his first-team ambition ahead of the new football season.



Kwarteng scored two goals and provided two assists in nine league appearances for Hamburger SV ll in the Regionalliga Nord last term.

His current contract with the Volksparkstadion outfit will expire in June 2021.



The Stuttgart-born midfielder is still eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana at the international stage as he is yet to be capped by the Germany senior national team.

