Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer joins Palermo FC on a 2-year deal

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer has joined Italian lower-tier club Palermo FC to give the team a squad boost for the new football season, footballghana.com can officially report.

As reported by your most trusted online portal last week, the Serie C club has been in talks with the midfielder in the last couple of weeks.



Following successful negotiations, Palermo FC has today announced the capture of the signature of Moses Odjer.



“Moses Odjer is a new Palermo player. For the midfielder, the company has arranged a two-year salary.

“Best wishes to Moses from Palermo FC for the new adventure in rosanero,” an official statement has said.



During the 2019/2020 football season, the 24-year-old played for both Trapani Calcio and US Salernitana.



He has proven his quality in the last couple of years and will be expected to help the team in its quest to gain promotion to the Serie B.

