Ghanaian midfielder Rabiu Mohammed undergoes trials at IK Start

Click for Market Deals →
Ghanaian midfielder, Rabiu Mohammed is currently undergoing trials at Norwegian top-flight side IK Start as he seeks to secure a contract, according to Graphic Sports Online.
The 30-year-old is without a club after he was released by French Ligue 2 side Paris FC this summer, having made 16 appearances and scoring just one goal.
The report further stated that Mohammed arrived in Norway a few days ago to undergo a two-week trial with IK.
The 2009 FIFA Under-20 World Cup winner believes he still has a few years to play football despite his career being sidelined by injuries.
He has undergone two surgeries over the past three years and has spent several months in the treatment room.
Mohammed has previously played for Evian of France, Russian sides FC Anzhi Makhachkala, Kuban Krasnodar, and Krylia Sovetov.
IK Start is currently in the relegation zone of the Norwegian Eliteserien with just nine points from 14 games.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Kelvin Ofori facing strong competition from Dusseldorf attacking teammates
- I want to emulate Mensah and Afful's success in MLS - Samuel Tetteh
- Thomas Partey prefers Arsenal over Juventus move
- No Ghanaian player left in the UEFA Champions League after Atletico Madrid's exit
- Thomas Partey to focus on sealing Arsenal move after Atletico Champions League exit
- Read all related articles