Ghanaian midfielder Ransford Selasi swaps FC Lugano with SC Kriens on loan

Ransford Selasi, Ghanaian midfielder

Ghanaian midfielder Ransford Selasi has joined SC Kriens from FC Lugano in the ongoing transfer window.

Selasi moved to the Cornaredo Stadium on loan for the rest of the season.



The La-born midfielder signed the dotted line on Monday after undergoing a successful medical test.



He made 7 appearances for FC Lugano in the first half of the Swiss Super League.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Asumah Abubakar has left SC Kriens to join FC on a three-year deal.



Selasi played for several clubs in Italy before he moved to Switzerland to join FC Lugano last season.



He donned the jerseys of Pescara, Novara, Lecce, Fano and Juventus U23 side.