Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed extends stay with RC Lens

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Black Stars midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed has been offered a one-year contract extension with French Ligue 1 side RC Lens which runs until 2028.
He joined Lens in June 2022 for a reported fee of €5 million, signing a five-year deal with the club which will see him play at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis until 2028.
The JMG product has been an integral figure for the team since his arrival and has gone on to make 37 appearances in all competitions with a goal and assist in his debut season.
The Gold and Bloods finished second on the French Ligue 1 table which granted them a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League.
Abdul Samed has been included in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
