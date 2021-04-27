Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Asamoah leaves Sint-Truiden

Ghana international Samuel Asamoah

Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Asamoah has left Sint-Truiden after the club’s Belgian top-flight campaign ended last week.

But he will become a free agent when his contract officially expires in July 2021.



Samuel Asamoah decided to leave the club in January due to a lack of playing time.

The 27-year-old was unused by Sint-Truiden in their last 13 league games after making 18 appearances.



Asamoah signed a three-year contract with Sint-Truiden in July 2017 after leaving KAS Eupen Reserve.