Ghanaian pair Tekpetey & Manu win Bulgarian top-flight title with Ludogorets Razgrad

Tekpetey & Manu

Ghanaian duo Bernard Tekpetey and Elvis Manu have clinched the 2020/21 Bulgarian Premier League with Ludogorets Razgrad.

Ludogorets wrapped up the Bulgarian championship title with four games to spare following a 3-1 victory against Beroe on Tuesday.



The Green and Whites had garnered 64 points prior to the game against Beroe at the Huvepharma Arena.



Valdas Dambrauskas’ men impressively walloped their opponents to defend the crown they won last term - courtesy goals from Kiril Despodov, Dominik Yankov and Claudiu Keseru, with the visitors grabbing a consolation through Gaius Makouta.

Tekpetey and Manu were both names in the starting line up but lasted 69 and 59 minutes respectively.



Manu - who joined the side in 2020 as a free agent - has produced 4 assists and 9 goals in 26 appearances.



Tekpetey has played 31 times in all competitions, scoring 1 goal and adding 8 assists to his credit.