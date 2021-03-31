Ghanaian para-athletes make qualifying marks for Tokyo 2020

Ghana para-weightlifting team are training in Manchester

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Peter Adjei, Secretary General of Ghana National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has disclosed in an interview with the media that he is impressed with the performance recorded by the disabled athletes from Ghana in their outing in Manchester, UK.

He said however there are other qualifiers in Georgia, Thailand and Dubai where they can take advantage to better their points.



Athletes from Ghana who have made the Qualifying Mark are



1. Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku - Para Powerlifting



2. Vida Antwi - Para Powerlifting



3. Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe - Athletics

4. Yussif Amadu - Athletics



5. Frederick Assor - Cycling



All the above will be confirmed through the IPC Games Commission after final competitions across all sports between March To June 2021.



Sampson Deen, the President of the National Paralympic Committee said"We hope Wheelchair Tennis and Judo will get us qualifications as well "