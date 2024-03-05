Ghanaian player David Oduro embarks on trials with FC Barcelona

Ghanaian youngster David Oduro

Spanish giants Barcelona have set their sights on 17-year-old Ghanaian left-back David Oduro In a move highlighting FC Barcelona's commitment to scouting promising talent globally.

The Accra Lions player's impressive performances have captured the attention of FC Barcelona, prompting the club to extend a trial invitation to the talented defender at their esteemed La Masia academy.



This initiative is part of Barcelona's ongoing efforts to strengthen its youth ranks with budding talents from diverse footballing landscapes.

The journey for Oduro with Barcelona commenced with a series of intensive fitness tests at La Masia, followed by training sessions alongside the club's emerging talents. The coaching staff at FC Barcelona have been impressed by Oduro's technical prowess and defensive abilities, recognizing his immense potential.



This trial opportunity signifies a significant moment for David Oduro, as he prepares for a potential move to Europe. Amidst reported interest from other European powerhouses like Chelsea and Real Sociedad, Barcelona's proactive pursuit underscores their keen interest in securing the services of the promising Ghanaian left-back.