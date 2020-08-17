Sports News

Ghanaian players born in Europe are eager to play for the Black Stars- C.K Akonnor

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor and some Ghanaian players born abroad

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has revealed the enthusiasm of Ghanaian players born in Europe to play for the Black Stars.

Akonnor, who was on tour in Europe before the Coronavirus outbreak, visited players with Ghanaian heritage born abroad to discuss the possibility of a national team switch.



Some of the players included Anderlecht youngster Jeremy Doku, French-born Elisha Owusu, and Tarique Fosu who was handed his debut call-up in March.



A few weeks ago, the ex-Black Stars captain revealed that talks were ongoing with Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah to play for Ghana.



C.K Akonnor wants to transform the Black Stars into an AFCON winning side, by gradually bringing in good Ghanaian players born in Europe.

"The most important thing is those who were born in Europe,” Akonnor told Starr FM. “Some of them are eager to play for the Black Stars," he added.



“That is what we want to do. Look at Nigeria, I think they have done that in a very nice way.



“They have brought a lot of guys who were born in Europe and the Nigerian team is now transformed so we are trying to do the same with the national team,” he concluded.

