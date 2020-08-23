Sports News

Ghanaian players miss out on UEFA Champions League final for 3rd consecutive time

The last time a Ghanaian played at the final was in 2017

No Ghanaian player will be in action when the UEFA Champions League final gets underway tonight at the Estádio do Sport Lisboae Benfica in Lisbon.

Five Ghanaian players featured in the 32 club European competition which commenced in September 2019.



However, four of the players namely; Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru, Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Kwadwo Asamoah exited the tournament in the Group stages with their respective clubs.



Thomas Partey’s Athletico Madrid managed to progress to the quarter finals after ousting defending champions, Liverpool. However, Partey’s club crushed out after losing to RB Leipzig.



This is the 3rd consecutive time no Ghanaian player is featuring in the Champions League final stages since 2017.



In the last 10 years Ghanaian players have featured in the Champions league finals 3 times.



Micheal Essien remains the last Ghanaian to have lifted the UEFA Champions League since winning it in 2012 with Chelsea.





Thomas Partey and Kwadwo Asamoah have been unsuccessful in their attempts to win the UEFA Champions League with their respective clubs Athletico Madrid (2016) and Juventus (2017).



As Paris Saint Germain face Baryern Munich in the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League final tonight, there’s a little interest for Ghanaians though as Jerome Boateng and Alphonso Davies will be in action for Baryern Munich.



Both players trace their roots to Ghana but have switched nationalities.





