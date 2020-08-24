Sports News

Ghanaian players miss out on UEFA Champions League final for third time running

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien

Ghanaian players have missed out on the UEFA Champions League final for the third consecutive time.

Five players featured in the Europe's elite inter club competition since it started back in September 2019.



Thomas Partey was the only one whose side Atletico Madrid reached the quarter-finals after losing to RB Leipzig.



Other Ghanaian stars including Kwadwo Asamoah, Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom exited the competition in the group stage with their respective clubs.

This is the 3rd consecutive time no Ghanaian player has featured in the UEFA Champions League which was eventually won by German giants Bayern Munich.



In the last 10 years Ghanaian players have featured in the Champions league finals 3 times.



Micheal Essien remains the last Ghanaian to have lifted the UEFA Champions League since winning it in 2012 with Chelsea.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.