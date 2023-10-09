Ghanaian players round-up: Kudus, Nuamah score first league goals, Partey makes injury return

Kudus and Nuamah both found the back of the net for their respective clubs

Ernest Nuamah scored his first goal for Olympique Lyon on Sunday, 8 October 2023 in the French Ligue 1 contest.

The Ghana international smashed in a half volley on 21 minutes to draw them level against Lorient in a thrilling 3-3 draw.



One minute later, Alexandre Lacazette delivered a left footed shot from a difficult angle to put Lyon into the lead.



Five minutes away from half-time, Lacazette converted a spot-kick into the bottom right corner.



Fabio Grosso's team went down in the 16th minute and quick response from the summer recruit got them back on track.



After the break, Eli Junior Kroupi pulled one back for Lorient before Darline Yongwa scored again for the visitors.



Watch video of Ernest Nuamah's goal:

Watch Ernest Nuamah's first goal for Lyon. ???????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/BZRhe7NCRP — #Angeltv (@Angeltv_Gh) October 8, 2023