Ghanaian players should be paid weekly if signing on bonus is cancelled - Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Kwabena Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Kwabena Bekoe, has waded into the discussion on whether Ghanaian clubs should stop paying the signing-on fees during player transfer negotiations.

According to him, the best option for both sides will be the introduction of the weekly-payments as it is being done in Europe if Ghanaian clubs want to stop paying the signing-on fees.



In the proposed policy, clubs will stop paying the signing on-fees of players and then spread them on their monthly salary.



“They should rather consider the weekly salary if they intend to stop paying the signing-on fees”, Bekoe told Happy FM.

“They have to consider other factors as well. In my opinion, this will be more professional like what is done in Europe."



"It will even urge the players on to play well for their clubs”, he added.