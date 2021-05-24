Ghanaian players to have won titles in the 2020/21 football season

Mohammed Kudus won the Dutch Eredivise Cup

As we bring down the curtains on the 2020/21 football season across the top leagues in Europe, our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a list of Ghanaian players abroad to have won a medal or trophy with their respective clubs in the just-ended campaign.

Mohammed Kudus - Ajax (Netherlands)



Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Kudus won the Dutch Eredivise Cup in his first season with Ajax.



It is the first title the Ghanaian youngster has won in his young career after being groomed at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana before securing his switch for Nordsjaelland when Ajax signed at the start of the season.



It is a major boost for the career of Kudus whose season was blighted by a serious knee injury but has managed to return to help his side win the double.



The 20-year-old joined Ajax in a five-year deal in July last year after impressing for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga.



He made 17 appearances in the just-ended campaign scoring four goals and registering three assists.



Bernard Tekpetey- Ludogorets (Bulgaria)







Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey won his first career title with Bulgarian giants Ludogorets Razgrad in the just-ended season.

Tekpetey joined the Bulgarian side on a two-year loan deal from Schalke in the summer.



He made 22 appearances for the side and scored one goal for the Bulgarian champions.



Baba Rahman- PAOK (Greece)







Baba Rahman in his short spell with PAOK has clinched his first major trophy in Greece as his side PAOK Thessaloniki beat giants Olympiakos 2-1 in the Greek cup final on Saturday.



The on-loan Chelsea left-back in his 17th appearance for PAOK this season played the entire 90 minutes of the cup final before he was replaced by Enea Mihaj.



Bernard Mensah- Besiktas (Turkey)







Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah clinched both the Turkish Super League title and Turkish Cup with Besiktas this season.

The Kayserispor midfielder on-loan played a key role to help the Turkish giant win the titles.



The 26-year-old made 31 Super Lig appearances, scoring 4 goals.



Daniel Amartey- Leicester City (England)







The Black Stars defender was able to get silverware this season with Leicester City in the English FA Cup final against Chelsea.



Daniel Amartey won the English FA Cup with Leicester City after victory over Chelsea in the Cup final.



The Ghana international was an unused substitute as the Foxes beat the UEFA champions League finalist 1-0 to lift the title for the first time in the club's history.



He joins Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng as Ghanaian players to have won the FA Cup.



Thomas Partey- La Liga Champion with Atletico Madrid





Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is eligible to receive a Spanish La Liga winners' medal after his former club Atletico Madrid clinched the title on Saturday.



Colchoneros rallied from a goal down to beat and relegate Real Valladolid with a 2-1 on the road.



Partey started the season with Diego Simeone's side and made three appearances in La Liga before his high profile move to the Emirates.



This will be a first league medal for the Ghana international who was part of the Atleti squad which emerged runners up in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 seasons.



Players to have secured promotion to the top-flight in their respective leagues.



Hans Nunoo Sarpei- Greuther Furth (Germany)







Hans Nunoo Sarpei has earned promotion to the German Bundesliga with SpVgg Greuther Furth on Sunday.

Greuther Furth did on the last day of the Bundesliga 2 when they came from behind to beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-2 at home.



Sarpei made 28 appearances for Greuther Furth in the entire season where he scored once help the side secure promotion to the Bundesliga.



Samuel Owusu - Al Fayha (Saudi Arabia)







Samuel Owusu secured Saudi pro league promotion with Al Fayha this season.



Ghana winger Samuel Owusu starred as Al Fayha secured a quick return to the Saudi Pro League after a 2-0 victory over Al Nadha.



The 26-year-old has netted three goals in ten matches since returning to Al Fayha.



Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and Brentford winger Tariq Fosu are likely to secure promotion with their respective clubs this weekend when Swansea and Brentford clash in the EFL Championship play-off final on Saturday at Wembly