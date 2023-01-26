Ghanaian players who have played under Mourinho as manager celebrates 60th birthday

Michael Essien and Jose Mourinho during their days at Chelsea

AS Roma head coach, Jose Mourinho celebrates his 60th birthday today.

Mourinho is regarded as one of the greatest managers in football for his successes in different leagues, with respect to the laurels and records he holds.



The Portuguese has had a huge impact in terms of producing and shaping talents to become great players.



As he marks his 60th birthday, GhanaWeb Sports takes a look at Ghanaian players who passed through Jose Mourinho's managerial class.



Michael Essien



The first Ghanaian who worked under Jose Mourinho was Michael Essien, who enjoyed a lot of success after making the switch from Lyon to join Chelsea in 2005.

He shared a father-son bond with Jose Mourinho. Essien while wishing Mourinho a happy birthday wrote on Instagram: "Happy 60th birthday Daddy @josemourinho Have a good one today."



Michael Essien won the English Premier League, FA Cup, and the League Cup all under Jose Mourinho in 2006.



Sulley Muntari



Sulley Muntari played under Mourinho for two seasons at Inter Milan.



He was a key part of Mourinho's treble-winning team in the 2009/2010 season.

The Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder is the only Ghanaian who won the UEFA Champions League with Jose Mourinho.



Baba Rahman



Jose Mourinho signed Baba Rahman after his impressive spell with Augsburg in the Bundesliga.



Chelsea reportedly agreed on a £14 million initial payment, rising to a potential £22 million.



Rahman is the only Ghanaian player who did not win a trophy under Jose Mourinho.

The left-back had a relatively short spell under the manager as Mourinho got axed midway through the 2015/2016 season.



Felix Afena Gyan



Jose Mourinho handed Afena-Gyan his senior debut before promoting him from AS Roma Team B after the 19-year-old scored a brace against Genoa.



The teenager spent one season under Jose before securing a move to the newly promoted side Cremonese in the summer of 2022.



While at Roma, Gyan won the UEFA Europa Conference League. He made three appearances during the tournament, featuring against Bodo/Glimt, Leicester City, and Vitesse.

EE/SARA