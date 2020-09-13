Sports News

Ghanaian prodigy Emmanuel Arkoh joins Girona

Emmanuel Arkoh

Ghanaian prodigy Emmanuel Arkoh has completed a move to Spanish Segunda B side Girona FC in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 18 year old player went through and put the fine details on his contract with the lower tier side on Friday after passing a mandatory medical examination and agreeing personal terms.



He is joining the Spanish side from the Kwahu Bepong based Storm Academy with the deal being brokered by German based intermediary shamsu Abdul Aziz.

Arkoh is hugely talented and will hope this step will propel him to what his talents deserves at the lower tier side.



He is expected to spend his time with the development squad of Girona before he can gradually rise through the ranks if he performs well.

