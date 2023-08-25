Ghanaian prodigy Ibrahim Osman shines in FC Nordsjælland’s 5-0 win

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman put up an impressive performance in FC Nordsjælland’s 5-0 win over Partizan Beograd in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.
Ibrahim Osman was a delight to watch as he created a brilliant assist to help FC Nordsjælland earn the massive win.
Ibrahim Osman was a thorn in the flesh of Partizan Beograd defenders as he showcased his skills with ease and moved into spaces creating chances for his team.
The left-footed winger set up Nordsjælland's 4th goal when he made his way into the box and sent a pass for Oliver Villadsen to score.
FC Nordsjælland defeated Partizan Beograd by 5-0 at the Right To Dream Park with goals from Marcus Ingvarsten who scored a brace, Martin Frese and Mihajlo Llic.
Watch video below
???? EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: ????Watch the impressive display of the next big star from the Right to Dream Academy, Ibrahim Osman ???????? , in Nordsjaelland 5-0 massacre of Partizan Belgrade last night. pic.twitter.com/pgaxqx5zZm— Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) August 25, 2023
JNA/KPE
