Ghanaian prodigy Ibrahim Osman shines in FC Nordsjælland’s 5-0 win

Fri, 25 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman put up an impressive performance in FC Nordsjælland’s 5-0 win over Partizan Beograd in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Ibrahim Osman was a delight to watch as he created a brilliant assist to help FC Nordsjælland earn the massive win.

Ibrahim Osman was a thorn in the flesh of Partizan Beograd defenders as he showcased his skills with ease and moved into spaces creating chances for his team.

The left-footed winger set up Nordsjælland's 4th goal when he made his way into the box and sent a pass for Oliver Villadsen to score.

FC Nordsjælland defeated Partizan Beograd by 5-0 at the Right To Dream Park with goals from Marcus Ingvarsten who scored a brace, Martin Frese and Mihajlo Llic.

