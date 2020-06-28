Sports News

Ghanaian quintet suffer German Bundesliga relegation

Five Ghanaian players have suffered relegation from the German Bundesliga after final round games on Saturday.

The curtains on the German top-flight season was drawn down as record-holders Bayern Munich retained their title.



However, four Ghanaian players were at the wrong end of the final standings after matchday 34.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei’s SC Paderborn 07 already knew their fate before going into the final round of games as their demotion ticket was confirmed three weeks ago after three consecutive defeats against Werder Bremen, Union Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach respectively.



The Blue and Black lads failed to finish the campaign with a flourish as they were humbled 3-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt on the final day to finish bottom of the league log.

Quartet Kasim Nuhu, Bernard Tekpetey, Kelvin Ofori and Nana Opoku Ampomah have also suffered demotion with Fortuna Dusseldorf after losing 3-0 to Union Berlin in the 2019/20 Bundesliga season final day.



Opoku and Ofori joined Fortuna Dusseldorf during the last summer transfer window.



Defender Kassim Adams and Bernard Tekpetey will be returning to their parent clubs namely TSG Hoffenhiem and Schalke 04 respectively on July 1.

