Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu recuperating very well

Ghanaian - FIFA Referee Charles Bulu

The public is hereby informed that Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu is in a stable condition in Cote D’Ivoire.

FIFA Referee Bulu, collapsed 78th minutes into a Group K Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Abidjan between Ivory Coast and Ethiopia on Tuesday.



He was guided out of the playing field and taken to the hospital immediately for medical care.



The Ghana Football Association got in touch with the Ghanaian contingent in Abidjan after the incident to check on him and to offer him our support and solidarity.



The leadership of the Ghana Football Association and Referees Department have direct and regular contact with the Ghanaian refereeing party who travelled to the West African country for the game.

With specific reference to Charles Bulu, he is currently in a stable condition and responding to treatment in a hospital in Abidjan and will soon be discharged to travel home.



Ivory Coast were leading 3-1 in the matchday 6 encounter at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny before the incident.



Doctors of both Associations have also been in communication to ensure the best of medical care for our Referees.