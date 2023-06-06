Ghanaian sensation Ernest Nuamah bags three top awards after stellar campaign in Denmark

Ernest Nuamah has been drafted into the Ghana squad for upcoming clash against Madagascar

New Black Stars forward, Ernest Nuamah has bagged a third personal award in Denmark.

On Sunday, the talented forward was named Young Player of the Year by the league’s penal of experts.



In the 2022/23 Danish Superliga season, Ernest Nuamah starred throughout the campaign and came close to leading his club FC Nordsjaelland to lift the title.



Despite missing out on the league triumph, the 20-year-old scored 12 goals and provided four assists after making 30 appearances.



His numbers have attracted a lot of interest from top clubs in Europe who have been impressed with his performances.



Besides his Young Player of the Year award, Ernest Nuamah also received two other awards.



He picked the Spring Best Player award (chosen by the Superliga head coaches) and the Player of the Year award (voted by the Superliga players).

Courtesy of his outstanding displays, Ernest Nuamah has been drafted into the Ghana squad for the clash against Madagascar in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



