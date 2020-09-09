Sports News

Ghanaian striker Abdul Basit arrives in Turkey to start trials with Menemen Spor Kulubu

Ghanaian attacker Abdul Basit Adam(middle)

Ghanaian attacker Abdul Basit Adam has touched down in Turkey to begin trials ahead of a potential move to TFF 1 side Menemen Spor Kulubu, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 25-year-old former New Edubiase forward is expected to convince the technical handlers of the club, after earning an invite to trial with the team.



He will be under a supervision for at least a week before a decision to hand him a contract is made by the club.



Abdul Basit has rich experience in Turkey, having previously starred for Canakkale Dardanel SK and Tadmon Sour.



The strong forward is revered for his pace and power, and could be a great addition to the lower tier side.

Basit left New Edubiase in 2013 to join South African giants Free States Stars, but left after two seasons to rejoin the Ghanaian club.



After just a season, he moved to Sweden to sign for Gefle IF before joining Frej.





