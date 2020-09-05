Sports News

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh joins Turkish side Malatyaspor on loan

Tetteh has joined Malatyaspor

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh has just joined newly-promoted Turkish top-flight side Yeni Malatyaspor on loan until the end of the season, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 23-year-old signed the contract on Saturday afternoon after passing a medical in the Turkish city of Malatya.



This comes after Ghana's leading football news outfit Ghanasoccernet.com predicted the move for Tetteh three days ago and things moved fast on Friday when he arrived in Turkey to seal the deal.



He moves from Czech top-flight club Sparta Prague until the end of the season before a decision can be taken whether to hand him a permanent contract with the ambitious Turkish side.



Ghanasoccernet.com sources close to the Turkish agents involved in the deal say Yeni Malatyaspor paid €1 million to secured the loan deal for the Ghanaian.



They will pay a further €4.5 million if they have to sign the lanky striker on permanent basis when the deal expires next year.



Tetteh spent two years on loan at FC Slovácko and Bohemians respectively before he completed a permanent move to Sparta Prague.

He moved there from Belgian side Standard Liège, a club he joined after excelling at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup.



Tetteh scored 8 goals in 33 league appearances for Sparta Prague in the 2019/20 season.



He was signed by Belgian side Standard de Liège in 2015, at the age of 18, following a high-quality U20 World Cup.

