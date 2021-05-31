Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu honoured by UEFA

Manu is one of only six players to score a hat-trick in the Europa League in 2020/21 season

The official UEFA website honoured Ludogorets striker Elvis Manu in his review material for the scorers in the Europa League in the 2020/21 season.

It turned out that the 27-year-old Ghanaian is one of only six players to score a hat-trick. Manu scored three times for Ludogorets in the 4-3 loss as a guest of LASK Linz in a Group J match of the Europa League.



The European football headquarters also paid attention to the Turkish striker of Lille Yusuf Yazıçı, who became the first player in the history of the tournament to score two hat-tricks away in one season.



He scored three goals each during the visits of the "dogs" of Sparta Prague and Milan.

Manu has been on the books of Ludogorets since August last year, when he joined them as a free agent. His contract expires in the summer of 2022.



In the just-ended season, Manu scored 10 goals and assisted 6 in 32 appearances.