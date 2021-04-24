Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Banahene joins Salam Club in Oman

Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Banahene

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Banahene has signed for Omani top-flight side Salam Club.

The striker put pen to paper this week, the club revealed. However, they failed to reveal the details of the contract



He joins them from Egyptian top-flight side Al Ittihad Alexandria Club.



Banahene spent the last two seasons on loan in Saudi Arabia with Al-Shoulla and Al-Kawkab.

The 32-year-old has featured over 15 minutes since his professional debut.



The long list of clubs includes Ismailly, Berekum Chelsea, Inter Allies and Heart of Lions.